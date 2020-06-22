Transcript for No new hardware is expected at Apple's worldwide developers conference

It's today that bites her new hardware is expected to Apple's worldwide developers conference today if that the company. It's expected to announce that the micro chips powering its Mac computers will change the move may allow apple to make thinner laptops the better battery life. Gamers say they're not seen any police cars important night after its latest update that change was apparently made in response to protests over police violence. A published report says epic games. Remove the cars because it was trying to be sensitive. But the issues players face. Finally Amazon's big stock ourselves what each when he gets underway today the company says it will include big price cuts on top name brand. And Amazon's own and health lines so far it's unclear how long the sell won't last. It's expected to go on for at least two days does your tech bytes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.