High-tech airplane makes flying a breeze

More
The Icon A5 is a single-engine amphibious sport aircraft designed to be simple to fly.
0:44 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High-tech airplane makes flying a breeze
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The Icon A5 is a single-engine amphibious sport aircraft designed to be simple to fly.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"63863648","title":"High-tech airplane makes flying a breeze","url":"/Technology/video/high-tech-airplane-makes-flying-breeze-63863648"}