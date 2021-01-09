Transcript for Holiday weekend ransomware warning

Still today's tech bytes a holiday weekend ransom where warning. Federal government is warning companies stay alert for cyber attacks over the Labor Day holiday the most recent major incidents took place leading into Mother's Day Memorial Day and July 4. Spotify has rolled out bland it's a personalized playlist that allows friends to discover other musical tastes overlap. After users play lists are blended personal list can be made using the songs that appeal to both people Spotify will also make recommendations based on your case. And finally Samsung has launched a new walkie talkie after some of its Smart watches. It allows push to talk conversations between sure more people wearing the galaxy watch four or the watch for classic. The law jockey feature is similar to one apple introduced for the apple watched in 28 team. Does your tech bites over. Have a great day.

