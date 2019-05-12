Transcript for House passes bill requiring phone companies to block robo calls for free

If they think vice new protection against robo call that's a house has passed a bill that would require phone companies to block robo calls with Al charging customers an extra fee the senate could pass it by next week. A new report finds Americans receive an average of eighteen robo calls every month. Consumers who shied away from Samsung galaxy bull may consider the full pews set to launch in February and a galaxy poll reportedly cost less than 850 dollars more than 11100 dollars cheaper than the original. An estimated cost to know how old you are in a move to protect kids new users will now be asked for their birth date when signing up before now in your grandma only oust if you were thirteen or older are current users also on FaceBook into Graham will grab your birth date from there. And those are your tech bytes have a great every on.

