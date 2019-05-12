Transcript for Huawei fights FCC order to ban use of government funds to buy its equipment

Damaging claims. Powerball mentioned doesn't go to keep up in just. Politicians. In the USC. The our very concerned about Cyprus that currently. And be she. These costs us. The factory is banning a company like equality just because at least WD in China. These does not so and means that Rosa could be challenges wind passing this decision. Davis Dizzy Dean not all bow our way due process. All verified the facts. But they Marriott loudly and very probably lead to daybook. All company. As mentioned not such could be a trap. This is all done violates that comes be diligent. And they have no choice but those safe legal remedies. There is nothing in the universal services provisions. Of the federal communications act. That authorizes the FCC to make national security judgments. Or to restrict universal services funds on the basis of national security judgments. The FCC is a communications agency not a National Security Agency it has no expertise. In national security. Snort it is have authority to make national security judgments that authority lies with the president of the United States of America not an independent agency.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.