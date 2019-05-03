Transcript for Inside Science's key science stories from February

Inside science and. My name is Jennings and he did a quick roundup of what's been going on in the wolves its basement. The numbers that you see in the corner of the screen and the references to the sudden I'm going to be talking. People. Well you'll well. On the ninth of June 19942. Launch its deep. That the record he believed. South America. Shaking the tectonic plates since he's in the quaint community. And this month. Such is exactly who recordings of these wait. But the peace hasn't reflected its two way. That suggests as a huge. Check he'd ranging from routine deal in the Libya. Boundaries between. Ireland and Graham six and sixty comet. I suggest. These may have been creamed. While some things. Crafts. Movement and quick. I've equates reflecting off brought to my place reflecting. Walks. And you pick this month on the solutions stock which reflects light different. Sort of color Theres. Some. This is down from war and its effects on point 22 tiny like organisms you see. If the paper's legal did you expect. I get my accent on the axle light. And taking its open the blue lights so when that lots of them the water actually looks cleanup could take an awesome that light. And so this is one way of being able to monitor. Flat tax and I'm their conscience satellite so sense this which do this monitoring we made it computer model of the school systems of the fight plankton. Color copy how polite coasted through the ocean and he will exceed from the south association. And leaves them brought out to the end of the century at what we see an ice and snow changed in that and that color refuge and to Kennedy in those who didn't read color. I'm that is telling us that those this kind of fight and fight accidental so that if he's changing different types of fight to this color changes is very supple it's not something that you'll be able to go out to sleep with make. But it is something. Lets you capture with optical sciences this paper creates a new technique using satellites to monitor how the whole solution consistent changing. It's like an early warning system how humans are affecting ocean next green is making news. But more green making people. The largest restaurant submit it to date teenage talent excuse has been associated with an increased risk of depression. Leads. Karen Hughes was going to be responsible and sang. Depressing. Wouldn't pay that led the study doesn't decide that rule and should develop. And that was more about depression and are taking month but this time were hopeful. The FDA. Approved and treatment for depression. Yeah. Nasal spray contains a surprising ingredient. Pathetic party drug. Are there was also a new study published book that might producing and XT taking accounting principles on. Was associate at the decrease would want to level of depression it's. Okay. This that he sent it to the responses abuses filling in an all time passed and that no street. Stadium and park commission sent. The results dollars. And regret what hopeful. For example we'd like an essential to that is so. But if the findings Oxford. It represents a ray Reyes one of them is widespread. And debilitating. Blow. We have time for. That before again that's come up with a science stories from falling one. We talked about how been dying but by divesting on the whole easing from the decline crops while. Some ups that is now on main danger clue from you as the UN wound its months. Three sneaking out. The world's largest college project heat of them I'd. Highly recommend you check out this past. In its story. They going to cannot step towards him of them thanked us. A robot parking if becomes particularly its creators have refused to recent and the world the damaged. You. I mean gene into twins haven't accidentally. Had their brains holds. It turns out the removing the CCR five gene that Lana need preventive and think they also improves memory in mice. And as testing and improve the recovery disturb. You. Who wouldn't want healthy steel flight school. Don't Winston it. Up to me have been average anything so much want. And I'll leave you with these. Images. That just. It. Much. Inside it's time. You in doing this. Follows on the planet social media. Howard guy yeah yeah. It is the collision is under an.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.