Inside Science's key stories from July

More
The key science stories from July, as explained by Inside Science.
5:11 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Science's key stories from July

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:11","description":"The key science stories from July, as explained by Inside Science.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"64824191","title":"Inside Science's key stories from July","url":"/Technology/video/inside-sciences-key-stories-july-64824191"}