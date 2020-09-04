Instacart's new features for ordering groceries in advance

More
Plus, puzzles increase in popularity, and Elmo gets his own HBO special.
0:52 | 04/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Instacart's new features for ordering groceries in advance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Plus, puzzles increase in popularity, and Elmo gets his own HBO special. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70066701","title":"Instacart's new features for ordering groceries in advance","url":"/Technology/video/instacarts-features-ordering-groceries-advance-70066701"}