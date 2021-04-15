Transcript for Instagram adds options to likes feature

Today's tech bytes a new option for us to Graham when it comes to your likes. The site is trying not a feature allowing users to choose if they want to hide lights on their own posts. Or on the poster pages they follow the company has tested hiding lights in the past they say it's a way to lessen pressure when posting. Everybody is out with new wireless ear buds that are smaller and cheaper than the previous version the company also says the new echo buds. Have improved noise cancellation. Will be available next month with the launch price starting at 99 dollars. And Samsung is out with a highly produced tease for what is Cecil BB most powerful galaxy device ever there's speculation it. There's a new galaxy book a laptop whatever it is the new product will be revealed that Samsung event on April 28. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

