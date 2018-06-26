Transcript for How much is Instagram worth?

In today's tech bytes what's its program work and you estimate puts the number out 100 billion dollars. FaceBook but instead Graham in 2012 for just one billion dollars the social media site just surpassed the billion users. Samsung could be working on a surprise. It's expected the company will release to prove new phones. And January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas but now reports say a third phone will be unveiled and this one will reportedly have three cameras. And ipads have now become a pain in the neck literally. A new study finds nearly 85% of tablet users suffer from what's being called I had neck or tablet neck. That's pain soreness or stiffness from slumping over the screens. About 65% of users feel it in the shoulder and the back area it affects women more than men. Those are checked bags agree.

