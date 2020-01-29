Transcript for Justice Department fights back against robocalls

In today's tech bike the Justice Department is fighting back against those annoying robo calls. Surfers attacked move DOJ filed temporary restraining orders against two companies that allegedly aloud calls they knew what fraudulent. Apple posted record earnings and what the company is calling a blockbuster quarter the tech giant credits iPhone sales where for the incredible numbers. After the device has brought in an S founding 56. Billion dollars. Some lucky drivers could soon be allowed to at and low cheese to their license plate a Vermont lawmaker proposed the bill which would allow drivers display one of six options on their plate the bill. Doesn't say which he Moody's and those will be with what would you use I don't want to do angry face. Go to Matt hyper driver I would do you crying laughing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.