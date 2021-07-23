Transcript for Lawmakers look to hold social media companies accountable for health misinformation

Since today's advice to lawmakers looking to hold social media companies accountable for health misinformation. Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would strip companies like FaceBook and Twitter. Other liability protection at their site spread inaccurate statements about public health emergencies. Ford and list are planning to launch a fleet of self driving cars in Miami by the end of the year. The carmaker and ride sharing out Atlantic spent Austin, Texas next year. And will roll out 1000 autonomous vehicles in multiple cities over the next five years. And Mercedes-Benz says it's going all electric the company says it hopes to meet that goal by 2030. We're market conditions allow its planning to build eight battery plants to take on increased production including at least one here in the US maybe they'll partner with Gruber. And also not what self driving cars. They insect bites of a great day and a great weekend.

