Transcript for Layoffs at Lime

In today's tech bytes layoffs that line. The world's biggest scooter cherry company is cutting about 15% of its full time employees as it fights to become profitable. It's also pulling out of twelve markets worldwide including Atlanta Phoenix San Diego and San Antonio. And there's a new call to banned cell phone. A bill in Vermont would ban cell phones for those under 21. Its main sponsor says young people aren't mature enough to use them citing the role phones often plain car crashes and in school bullying. He admits the bill has no chance of passing finally at Japanese billion billionaires to social experiment on Twitter. He's giving away nine million dollars so 1000 of its Twitter followers he wants to see if the money makes them happy your recipients will complete surveys on a regular basis to determine. Their mood happy when you get it sat when Scott that was their tech bytes have a great weekend.

