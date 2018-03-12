Transcript for First manned Soyuz rocket since October accident takes off

A Russian Soyuz rocket with three astronauts aboard lifting off on Monday speedy International Space Station from I can no space polluting as it stands. And asked north's. Adam McClain on a cunning kind daddy's son Zack a bullet there will be some relief here on the ground. Because this was a launch with unusually high stakes this is the first. Manned Soyuz Lewis is an accident in oaks Hoover. When a rocket malfunctioned in May debt forcing the American and Russian national board to reject thirteen miles above the earth. You can see here the rocket failing to separate pro plea and then exploding. The cause was a sense a damaged during assembly. It was the first time a manned Soyuz flight had failed in this year's. It prompted Russia to cancel all manned flights temporarily cutting off the only way to the International Space Station. Russian priest blessed every Soyuz rocket before launch its Hans of the ritual here but this launch was thousand new ordinary. NASA had warned that if this launch didn't make it to BI says this time the space station would almost certainly have to be temporarily abandoned. The first time it would have been emptied his eighteen year history. If you invite the northern believes that would happen the astronauts took on to his accident easily in this trying to. NASA astronaut and McLane spoke to ABC a month before the launch. I have full confidence. The next day. On Monday disagrees safety dogs we DI and says. First ashes Ann McLean. The successful launch comes on the cusp of the new era in space flight rush is so use leading from the Soviet era like you know has been the only way to send manned flight into space since Nasser were timed to space shuttle's seven years ago. Now commercial companies like SpaceX and developing rockets that will let NASA fly manned missions from the US again. The UISS crew is scheduled to receive a test flight Lewis by SpaceX rocket in January though it may be delayed. NASA is hoping that but he ended next year there will be a proven alternative route to the ISS. For that means is that like canola soon will no longer be the only gateway into space. Pressure regal ABC news like it or has extent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.