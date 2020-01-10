Transcript for Microsoft expected to unveil Surface Laptop Go

In today's fed buys a new laptop from Microsoft reports say the new surface lot top ago is being introduced today the device is said to have a twelve and a half inch screen. In a fingerprint reader and the power but it's expected to cost around 750 dollars. Google has announced the long awaited launch of its newest Smartphone the company says the pit pixel by features a six inch display with a stronger glass panel. And water resistance the pixel five we'll start at 699. Dollars and will be available on October 29. Hell is now listed on air be it be held Michigan that is the tiny towns wedding chapel. Has been transformed into a spooky got the glare that sleeps too just in time for Halloween. Visitors can book a one night stay for around thirty bucks. Detect bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.