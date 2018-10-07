Microsoft introduces the Surface Go tablet

More
Plus, Snapchat could be teaming up with Amazon.
0:49 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Microsoft introduces the Surface Go tablet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56477287,"title":"Microsoft introduces the Surface Go tablet","duration":"0:49","description":"Plus, Snapchat could be teaming up with Amazon.","url":"/Technology/video/microsoft-introduces-surface-tablet-56477287","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.