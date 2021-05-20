-
Now Playing: Microsoft teams up with US military
-
Now Playing: Influencers help jumpstart tourist industries battered by pandemic
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Cryptocurrency crash
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texas governor bans mask mandates
-
Now Playing: Apple to launch redesigned Macbook Pro
-
Now Playing: Driver allegedly sleeps on the highway in self-driving Tesla
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Semiconductor shortage puts the brakes on car industry
-
Now Playing: The future of work in a post-pandemic world
-
Now Playing: Apple offers better quality music at no extra cost
-
Now Playing: Google Photos to end free unlimited uploads
-
Now Playing: Wife surprises husband with viral TikTok account
-
Now Playing: Jonny Sun says he used phone notes to write new book
-
Now Playing: Twitter adds direct message search bar for Android users
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: Alarming rise of ransomware attacks
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 13, 2021
-
Now Playing: Environmental impact of Bitcoin
-
Now Playing: The latest on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack