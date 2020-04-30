Transcript for A milestone for TikTok

In today's tech bytes a milestone protect topped the popular Abbott's top two billion downloads weigh 315 million in just the first three months of this year. The app tracking company sensor towers says that amounts of the most downloads for any app ever in a border. Apple's latest IOS update makes it easier for users to unlock their phones while wearing a face mask. If you have amassed on just why Bob and enter a code instead rather than waiting for the vote to recognize your face. Finally some Michael Jordan trading cards are hot sellers on eBay. A mint condition Jordan rookie card recently federal records selling for nearly 52000. Dollars another copy of it went last night. For 41000. Dollars. Prices of course are soaring as ESPN airs its new Jordan documentary. The last dance goes protect rights. Have a great day him.

