Transcript for T-Mobile faces FCC probe after massive outage

At today's tech vice T-Mobile faces an FCC probe after a massive outage. Phone service and data were knocked out for tens of thousands of people Monday service was finally back to normal early this morning the company blames a routing issue. It comes weeks after T Mobil's merger with sprint. Amazon boss Jeff basis may be giving his first congressional testimony this summer. Published reports state basis is willing to testify along with other CEOs. House lawmakers have been seeking basis testimony as they look at that anti competitive practices in Silicon Valley. And this is the first video game doctors can't prescribed for children with ADHD it's called endeavor RX. Researchers say it can hope kids between eight and twelve years old. Who play 25 minutes a day five days a week. Because your tech bikes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.