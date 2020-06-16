-
Now Playing: Judge OKs merger between Sprint and T-Mobile
-
Now Playing: Amazon introduces new social-distancing tech
-
Now Playing: Walmart in Arkansas will feature only 'self-checkout' lines
-
Now Playing: Amazon faces potential antitrust lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Amazon puts pause on its facial recognition technology
-
Now Playing: How tech can help restaurants and stores open safely
-
Now Playing: IBM will stop developing facial recognition tech due to bias concerns
-
Now Playing: Telemarketers are accused of making robocalls in violation of FCC rules
-
Now Playing: Audio deepfakes can manipulate speech
-
Now Playing: Google Maps issues new updates as cities reopen
-
Now Playing: How to boost your Wi-Fi at home
-
Now Playing: Apple offering new way to pay for their products
-
Now Playing: GM plans to make its own electric delivery vehicle
-
Now Playing: 1 in 3 tweets about BLM protests are from bots
-
Now Playing: Amazon announces its 10-day summer fashion sale
-
Now Playing: Tech tips that can help protesters stay safe online
-
Now Playing: New Google app visualizes social distancing guidelines using augmented reality
-
Now Playing: Facebook employees stage virtual walkout
-
Now Playing: The new virtual summer camp for kids at home