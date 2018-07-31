Transcript for MoviePass stock dives 60 percent after experiencing outages

In today's tech bytes movie pass a struggling to stay afloat. Moving past offers subscribers a movie date for a flat fee of 995 but the service experienced outages the past few days and the company is running low on cash. Deals to share costs with major studios never materialize and stocks have plunged 60%. Investors will be closely watching the NASDAQ today after any tech heavy index posted its biggest three day loss since March tech stocks. I've been hit hard in the recent days with the losses at FaceBook and Netflix. And today apple will report its earnings to finally Harley-Davidson's. Glance into the future. Yet Connick motorcycle maker says its first election not all go on sale next year despite years after it was first previous Carly also sent upcoming products include two wheelers. Possible scooters or even electric bicycles takes awhile to get there. Boozer tech bikes.

