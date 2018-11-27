Transcript for NASA's InSight sends back stunning images as it settles into life on Mars

Let's take you to Mars everybody oh good we're getting our new image of Mars after NASA successfully landed a spacecraft on the red planet. Here's a look at the first picture taken from Mars by the spacecraft known as incite. It took several months for the spacecraft to get there after the curiosity rover landed on Mars six years ago. In site design drilled down into mars' interior to figure out the makeup of the planet's core

