Transcript for Netflix is testing an ultra-subscription service

In today's tech bytes Netflix is testing a new pricing plan it's considering having an ultra subscription tier that would offer simultaneous high definition video streams. Netflix says it would cost about seventeen dollars a month but it's unclear if you would actually ever be put in place. New research confirms that yes your phony is spying on you. Researchers studied android apps and the media files being sent from them. They found they apps don't turn on your phone or record your voice but some of them do stand screen grabs his third parties without your permission. And the emirates airlines is giving everyone a chance to see what first class is like. Had launched a new virtual reality experience on its website it lets you wander around inside an 8380 including. Its onboard showers. Users can also booked their seats with in the virtual environment. Those are you were checked but have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.