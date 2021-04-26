Transcript for NFL partnering with audio social platform Clubhouse

This in today's tech bytes the NFL gets a new draft teammate audio social platform clubhouse partnering with the National Football League draft themed rooms will include player valuations mock draft for fans the annual NFL draft begins Thursday. Honda has announced plans to shift its cars entirely too electric vehicles by 2040. In order to phase out all of its gas powered cars and SUVs over the next twenty years the auto maker is using a new electric vehicle platform to build the cars with the goal of becoming carbon neutral. Finally a Brazilian soccer star name are joining fort night starting tomorrow. He is the first. Play able athletes in the globally popular game but if you want to address him in the outfit inspired by Brazil's famous Jersey you have to finish I challenges inside the game. Those are your tech bytes the great.

