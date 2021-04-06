Transcript for By the Numbers: United Airlines to go supersonic

How would you like to travel at supersonic speeds. You couldn't get your chance thanks to an agreement announced today between United Airlines in the aerospace company boom Supersonics years a plan. By the numbers united says it and approaches fifteen emblems jets are an option to buy 35 more once United's requirements are met. The planes will fly to the times the speed of today's fastest airliners and cut flight time in half the company says New York to London we'll take just three and a half hours and sentences go to Tokyo just six hours. And these plans are expected to have a net zero carbon emissions from day one and one on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It's been eight years since the last supersonic flights you might remember the supersonic concorde went to zip tied paying passengers of crossing Atlantic Ocean in the luxury. British Airways and Air France began using a Concord in 1976 but retired the planes in 2003 a few years after an. Air France concorde crash killing everyone on board. The new united supersonic planes are slated to roll out into money 25 and aren't expected to carry passengers until 20/20 nine.

