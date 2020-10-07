Transcript for Personal computers big sellers between April and June

In today's tech fight to the soaring PC sells personal computers were big sellers between April and June largely because of so many people working from home. Analysts say up to 72 million PCs were shipped worldwide during that time Lenovo and HP where the top sellers. Next what could be trouble for quick read the short form of video platform debuted in April when over 900000. Users signed up for a three month free trial. But only about 8% of them reportedly became paying subscribers. Will be hasn't said how many actual pay users and hats. Probably you can be paid for playing animal crossing new horizons the winner. An online contest will receive a thousand dollars for playing the popular game for fifty hours that's twenty dollars an hour. Good thing the game's creator just issued its newest summer update. Does your tech bytes of a great day.

