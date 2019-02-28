Transcript for Popular music app pays a big fine

In today's tech despite their record Friday in a children's privacy case the popular video at tick tock formally known as musically has agreed to pay five point seven million dollars for illegally collecting personal data from children without parental consent. To talk says changes have been made the FTC says they hope the record penalty as a reminder to all online services. And Motorola will soon be out of a hole mobile phone device will reportedly be a revival of Motorola's RAZR phone. It's expected to run about 15100 dollars for its release this summer. And the machines are taking over some of your deliveries FedEx has come up with that same day bodies designed to make short distance deliveries. With the help of a radar like system the bot. Will be tested in several markets this summer the robots are taking aspirin aren't those who protect rights have a great game.

