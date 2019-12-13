Transcript for Potential trouble for Facebook

Fit today's tech advice potential new problems for FaceBook the companies working on integrating its platforms including answer grant and what's app. That effort could be halted by a possible FTC injunction. All Facebook's integration and could lead the company more vulnerable to possible break up. Microsoft has unveiled the new look. The Xbox series acts. Features include a share button on the controller so gamers can send video clips and screen shots to friends it hits the market during the 20/20 holiday season. Right Kelly company left its launching a lower cost car rental service that allows users to rent cars for up to two weeks let's also claims it's not charting for mileage and at sure refueling at least for now. To start with the service is only available in Los Angeles and San Francisco. As your tech bytes have a great Friday the thirteenth.

