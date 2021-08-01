Transcript for President Trump banned indefinitely on Facebook

In today's tech bytes the president is hit with an indefinite ban on FaceBook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the president will be banned on FaceBook and instant ram quote until the peaceful transfer of power is complete. The accounts were blocked temporarily Wednesday after trump posted a video calling for the mob to go home and telling the group we love you. A new car from Mercedes-Benz comes with a really big screen up 56 inch display that stretches across the entire dash to display even has era victims it debuts this year and a new electric sitting in. Finally SpaceX got off to what in this just start this year launching a new communications satellite into orbit. The rocket blasted off from Puerto minutes later the booster successfully landed on a ship in the Atlantic. Another SpaceX launch is scheduled for the next week. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.