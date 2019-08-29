Transcript for President Trump reestablishes US Space Command

Southerly real quickly the administration today taking the step. Reconstituting. The space command tell us about it. Cherry this is US space command this is not the US space force a president trump has been pushing. I think about it as you do in the Middle East at US Central Command is responsible in South America it's US Southern Command. These are commands where they take personnel from all military services and they deal with the situations in those areas they're the ones that are charged with responding. Two situations there and now this is space faces and now considered to be a battlefield of the future. And so there for you have the US space command. And they're the ones are going to be responsible for protecting America's satellites for protecting our GPS systems. All of the things that were are so necessary to come to us because of satellites. In space. But they're gonna have offensive and defense of capabilities. The president's announcing this today but this is now space force that's going to be separate. That is going to be like the Marine Corps like the navy. A separate branch of the military services this is a combatant command. And it's being reestablished because back in 1985 they had something collier space command. In 2002. They did away with it as it shifted resources. Towards the war on terrorism. But we're hearing today this new US space command has a different mission it's much more energetic than that Prius one. And it's gonna carry a lot more weight in the future but it's probably and it takes some time before it's actually really up and running. Today it's really just the unveiling of what this new command.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.