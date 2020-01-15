Transcript for Privacy concerns for dating apps

If today's tech vice privacy problems for some popular dating map as consumer urban Norway's says apps including right here OK you've been in tender bleak. Personal information to advertisers. Those leaks including users' GPS locations may violate European privacy laws. The companies behind the apps have not commented third party sellers on Amazon can again he's FedEx ground delivered the line Joseph had forbidden the use of that service during the holidays for prime purchases saying it was too slow now it was on says FedEx ground. Meets its on time requirements. I guess and Vermont have come up with a new programmable. Organisms evolved from being called the world's first living robot they were great that you things themselves from. Frauds that you walk swim working groups. And even killed themselves what does one do all the work and the rest Edgar. An attack by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.