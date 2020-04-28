Quarantine tips from Mars500 simulation crew

More
The crew spent 520 days in a simulated spacecraft without sunlight, fresh food or air.
1:00 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Quarantine tips from Mars500 simulation crew
Or. It's yeah. Its option Russian. Corruption.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"The crew spent 520 days in a simulated spacecraft without sunlight, fresh food or air.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"70382530","title":"Quarantine tips from Mars500 simulation crew","url":"/Technology/video/quarantine-tips-mars500-simulation-crew-70382530"}