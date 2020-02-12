Transcript for Quibi officially shuts down

And today says bites short form video streaming service will be. Has officially shut down the company had announced plans to close up shop just months after it launched with a one point 75. Billion dollar investment police creators say the pandemic drastically cut demand for entertainment while out and about. Several Monday was our record setting day customers shelled out nearly eleven million dollars online making it the biggest online shopping day in US history during one hour twelve million dollars were spent every minute. Hot items include apple air pots and Lego sets. And finally in new timeline for a landing humans on Mars it comes from Elon Musk. He says he is quote highly confident that his company can put humans on the red planet by 20/20 six and possibly as soon as 20/20 four. He let me see those travel deals are still going on both their tech bytes. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.