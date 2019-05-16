Transcript for A quiet option from Uber

They sacked by buying some silence while riding with Hoover users can now select the quiet preferred option if they are ordering a premium ride that will let the driver know you're not in the mood to chat. Researchers say they develop an app that can detect ear infections the app an extra paper funnel that attaches your followed. That bottle uses the phone's microphone and speaker to detect fluid buildup in the year a symptom of an ear infection. The company says it's now waiting for FDA approval. Finally you might find a mode cheese on your Hershey bar this summer the Moody's on the face of Hershey bars are they Candice first redesign 125 years they were all chosen by parents and kids. About 25 million of the moves you bars are being made I hope my Hershey bar has the dancing woman you're I want that little crying laughing wind as if it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.