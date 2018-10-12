Transcript for Retailers set online sale prices for 'Green Monday'

In today's tech bikes green Monday. Retailers are offering some last minute December deals. Some of the best discounts of fourteen inch per look at best buy for 210 dollars. The popular instant pot is nearly how hop on Amazon and target is selling Apple's newest iPad for 250 bucks. There are just ten business days left before Christmas. A lightning followed Bayless is sticking with his bold predictions. In January gene Munster predicted Amazon would buy target and 2018. Sponsor admits the deal might not happen this year but he now says it could happen. By 22 anyone of course Bonser says the deal makes sense and it would be a huge threat to Wal-Mart. And the Smart jacket from Levi's as a new function it's called always together and automatic teller echoes off if the jacket goes too far from her phone. If that happens your phone it's a vacation in the jacket sleeve tags are links. And my rates interest in concert those are checked bags.

