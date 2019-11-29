-
Now Playing: The best Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Black Friday bargains to save big on tech, toys
-
Now Playing: The rush for Black Friday deals begins
-
Now Playing: Amazon Alexa to convey emotions
-
Now Playing: Twitter to delete accounts that haven’t been used in 6 months
-
Now Playing: Florida high school uses synthetic frogs for dissection
-
Now Playing: Sacha Baron Cohen calls social media the ‘greatest propaganda machine in history’
-
Now Playing: Plenty of interest for new Tesla pickup truck
-
Now Playing: Tesla truck’s ‘unbreakable’ windows shatter during demonstration
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook thinks ‘people should be skeptical’ of large companies
-
Now Playing: Tesla debuts futuristic new electric Cybertruck
-
Now Playing: Early Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: New technology may protect hero military working dogs from hearing loss
-
Now Playing: Apple canceled the premier of its 1st original movie for Apple TV+
-
Now Playing: Apple to invest $1 billion and create 15,000 jobs in Texas
-
Now Playing: Android phones may be sharing user videos and pictures without their permission
-
Now Playing: Amazon makes music accessible to more customers
-
Now Playing: Reports of big job cuts at WeWork emerge
-
Now Playing: Social media brings together college students and seniors
-
Now Playing: The new Motorola raZor announced