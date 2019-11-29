Transcript for The rush for Black Friday deals begins

Into a check bites. You guessed it the Black Friday rush Wal-Mart is discounting some apple products those almost never go on sale the air pods. They're down to 129. Dollars from 159 and with next generation gaming consoles due out next year multiple retailers have already unloaded the Xbox one ask. They're with three popular games all 449. Fox FaceBook and answer grammar back up and running after a mass of Thanksgiving Day outage Shiites users but it unable to post photos or answer as it is for several hours Thursday. The company blamed a software glitch Freddie an eruption it says service. Hasn't fully restored. And apple is about to go big with its new iPhone reports that a new model set to come out next fall we'll have a whopping six point seven inch. This played out to be the biggest phone yet home it's like a tablet does your tech have a great day.

