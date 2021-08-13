Transcript for Samsung foldable phones available at bargain prices

Fans they set fights people little phones at bargain prices Sampson says it's coming out. With the galaxy full three and the flip three at prices 10% lower than previous models the company says it's hoping the new prices will boost mobile phone sales. Ends are Graham is rolled out new features to block offensive deanza comments users can turn on limits which will prevent anyone who doesn't follow you are recent followers. From commenting on your posters and you direct messages into grams also expand its list of offensive words which can be automatically filtered. And finally tenders interactive series white Knight is returning for its second season reports say it will engage users and eight Jens V who done it. Aimed at matching people based on their hunches about an unfolding crime. Underestimates twenty million users took part in sweat night first season so swipe right if you think it's miss scarlet. With a candlestick that there tech thanks.

