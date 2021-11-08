Samsung kicks off its Unpacked 2021 virtual event featuring foldable devices

More
The company will showcase such devices as the Galaxy Z Fold, which expands outward from a phone into a tablet.
0:53 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung kicks off its Unpacked 2021 virtual event featuring foldable devices

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"The company will showcase such devices as the Galaxy Z Fold, which expands outward from a phone into a tablet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"79397221","title":"Samsung kicks off its Unpacked 2021 virtual event featuring foldable devices","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-kicks-off-unpacked-2021-virtual-event-featuring-79397221"}