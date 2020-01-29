Satellites on track for near-collision over Pittsburgh

Experts say there’s a one percent chance of collision, but the satellites could come within 50-feet of each other.
0:18 | 01/29/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Satellites on track for near-collision over Pittsburgh
A developing story from space this morning. Two satellites are on track for a near collision over Pittsburgh today. Experts say the satellite could come within fifty feet of each other what was launched in 1983. The other back in the sixties. Scientists say there's a 1% chance of a collision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

