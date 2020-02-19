Transcript for Security changes for Ring surveillance camera users

At today's pick by security changes for ring home surveillance camera owners a second layer of verification will be required to sign into your account. The change follows a series of incidents where hackers took over the cameras including a man frightening a child in her home. It's Smart phone addiction can literally make you lose your mind researchers in Germany say excessive use of hand held devices causes. Our gray matter to shrink the same thing happens to drug addicts the study says the bars of our brains that don't vanish don't function as well. As space tourism is moving forward. Yes space X says it will send for private citizens on a trip around our earth as soon as the end of next year. The price isn't being disclosed but SpaceX says the tour school Foreman urged two or three times. As about at about 250 miles up. Try to redeem miles on it but not bat through there tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.