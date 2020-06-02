Transcript for A slow down in the consumer DNA market

It's a basic rights a slowdown in the consumer DNA market ancestry the largest seller of home genetic tests is laying off 6% of its employees. The CEO cited a slowdown in bands that comes after the second largest DNA testing company 23 and me laid off 14% up its staff. The top watch making country in the world is no match for apple apple is now selling more of its watches. Then the entire nation of Switzerland which dominates the world watch industry experts say the Smart ones features. Art drawing younger consumers away from traditional Swiss timepiece that's. As space X has officially launched an online booking tool you reserve space on the rocket for one million dollars for now it's mostly for companies launching satellites. But SpaceX hopes to use it for space tourism in the future beam me up those who attacked by have a great day.

