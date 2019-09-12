Transcript for Snapchat tests new video feature

In faith pegged by NAVTEQ taking every chance that messages it's called snap shut cameos is being tested now with some international markets cameos allows users to put their base and to videos that can be shared. Snapshot says it will make its global debut center. As Star Wars this coming to fort night. And you but it just hours the right to scout guerrilla DB Saturday at the risky real section of four nights Matt it happens at 2 PM eastern time. Movie itself is theaters on the money at Star Wars is pretty newswire parent company gave me. Finally that Steve Jobs autograph on up. Lobbied just opened more than 84000. Dollars sports auctions started and estimates that the disc would sell for around 7500 dollars it's believed jobs signed the disk around night. Team 88. That's a piece of history ready got to have those are tick bites.

