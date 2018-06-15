Sneak peek at the upcoming 'Spider-Man' game for PlayStation 4

More
The game takes place after Peter Parker graduates from college, eight years after being bitten by a radioactive spider.
3:53 | 06/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sneak peek at the upcoming 'Spider-Man' game for PlayStation 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55931278,"title":"Sneak peek at the upcoming 'Spider-Man' game for PlayStation 4","duration":"3:53","description":"The game takes place after Peter Parker graduates from college, eight years after being bitten by a radioactive spider.","url":"/Technology/video/sneak-peek-upcoming-spider-man-game-playstation-55931278","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.