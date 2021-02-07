Transcript for Social media’s commitment to women

In today's tech bytes social media's commitment to women. FaceBook Google tick tock and Twitter are promising to tackle abuse and bullying of women online. They say their pledge comes in response to women calling for more control replies and comments on their social media posts. Twitter is considering a feature that would allow you to tweak to certain friends only. A user would designated group of trusted friends and target tweets to them without having to switch accounts. Another feature will let you to take on different persona isn't making any of them private or public. Finally Amazon prime is giving away three classic Lucas arts video games this summer the first the secret of monkey island special edition is available now. The other two adventure freebies are out August 1 and September 1 though they're tech bytes have a great day everyone and happy fourth of July.

