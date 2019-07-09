Sony announces 40th anniversary Walkman

More
The Walkman will feature high-resolution audio, 26 hours of battery life, Bluetooth compatibility and an Android operating system.
0:34 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sony announces 40th anniversary Walkman
Yeah. All. A yeah. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The Walkman will feature high-resolution audio, 26 hours of battery life, Bluetooth compatibility and an Android operating system.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"65453867","title":"Sony announces 40th anniversary Walkman","url":"/Technology/video/sony-announces-40th-anniversary-walkman-65453867"}