Transcript for Sony launches PlayStation 5

This in today's tech bikes Sony launches PlayStation five the new console is out today in some key markets already selling out in. In Japan the PS five features cutting edge graphics faster load times. And a new controller design it retails for 500 dollars. FaceBook is extending its political advantage for at least another month. This is president trump has refused to concede to president elect Joseph Biden the tech giant says its trying to prevent the spread of misinformation on its social network. Google is also extending its ban on political Latin. And an Amazon delivery driver met his match in the form of a Detroit area golf course he says he was just following his navigation system when he got stuck. Trying to enter that tunnel. They had a college track. Those are your tech bytes have a great day everyone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.