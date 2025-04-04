First space crew to explore Earth's polar regions returns with splashdown landing

The crew observed Earth's polar regions 430 kilometers above the surface, allowing the Crew Dragon Resilience to travel from the Northern to Southern Pole.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live