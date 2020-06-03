SpaceX announces deal to send tourists to space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX signed a contract with Axiom Space on Thursday to send the first fully private flight with tourists and a tour guide to the International Space Station in the second half of 2021.
0:22 | 03/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX announces deal to send tourists to space
SpaceX has signed a deal with the start up axiom space to take tourists and private researchers to the International Space Station in the next year. Conditional use that crude Dragon Spacecraft which can fit three passengers and a trained flight commander Wentz the spacecraft attaches to the space station passengers could spend at least eight days there before returning to earth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

