SpaceX capsule becomes 1st commercial spacecraft to dock with space station

More
After taking off around 2:50 a.m. EST on Saturday, the capsule docked just before 6 a.m. Sunday, about 27 hours after liftoff.
0:24 | 03/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX capsule becomes 1st commercial spacecraft to dock with space station
It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61442409,"title":"SpaceX capsule becomes 1st commercial spacecraft to dock with space station","duration":"0:24","description":"After taking off around 2:50 a.m. EST on Saturday, the capsule docked just before 6 a.m. Sunday, about 27 hours after liftoff.","url":"/Technology/video/spacex-capsule-1st-commercial-spacecraft-dock-international-space-61442409","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.