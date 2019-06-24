Transcript for SpaceX to launch most powerful rocket in the dark for 1st time

In today's tech by an important day for SpaceX a company will launch its most powerful rocket at night for the first time. All also marked the first re use of side boosters that flew out of previous missions. Now Amazon wants to watch over your house online retailer recently received a patent on surveillance systems for drones the company says customers will be able to order the drunk to fly over their property. For security. They stressed the plan is in its infancy. Andean manager of the US beef says he knows it's a pain to keep flipping the finger already get into its slot but it bears an upside TV ads attack he said. US BS. Reversible because they cost more buddy did admit. It's the biggest annoyance for the little devices which weight is which way do you put this. Does tech bytes and good luck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.