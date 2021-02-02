SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing

More
The Starship SN9 blew up on its final descent in Texas.
0:25 | 02/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The Starship SN9 blew up on its final descent in Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"75643378","title":"SpaceX prototype rocket explodes on landing","url":"/Technology/video/spacex-prototype-rocket-explodes-landing-75643378"}